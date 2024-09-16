Kate Winslet on taking testosterone therapy to feel ‘sexy again’

‘Titanic’ star Kate Winslet has never shied away from sharing details of her life if it could empower her fans. Recently, the 48-year-old star opened up about seeking testosterone replacement therapy to improve her sex drive. Explaining the science behind women’s libido drop and its connection to testosterone levels, she offered insights to a listener facing similar issues. Discussing the therapy, the ‘The Holiday’ star revealed that it helped her feel “sexy again.”

During her appearance on the podcast ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth,’ Kate candidly discussed aging and losing her sex drive. When a listener asked the actress for advice on diminishing intimacy with her long-time partner, Kate explained the reasoning behind it and talked about testosterone replacement therapy. She said, “Sometimes women experience a significant drop in libido due to underlying health issues, such as thyroid problems.” Adding further, Kate Winslet noted, “There could also be issues with your testosterone levels. A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their bodies, and when it runs out—like eggs—it’s gone. Once it’s gone, you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done. You’ll feel sexy again. I know.”

Kate, who has always been vocal and supportive about embracing women’s natural bodies and promoting body positivity, assured the caller that they are not responsible for this issue. Advising the fan to check their thyroid and testosterone levels, she also opened up about the female body and how it ages. “I think women, as they get older, become juicier and sexier and more embedded in their truth of who they are. They become more powerful, more able to walk through the world and care less, and that is an empowering thing.” Keeping with her empowering tone, the star criticized societal ideas of beauty that claim women’s bodies become dull with age. She quipped, “First of all, so what? And secondly, it’s just conditioning.”

Kate Winslet married Edward Abel Smith in 2012. Meanwhile, on the professional front, her upcoming film, ‘Lee,’ made its theatrical debut in the UK on September 13. The film also had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. In addition to Kate, the film boasts an impressive cast. This includes Jude Law, Andy Samberg, Marion Cotillard, and Alexander Skarsgård, among others.