Meghan Markle stuns fans with Instagram comeback after 5 years!

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has surprised fans by making a long-awaited return to Instagram after nearly five years away from the platform.

Welcoming the new year, Meghan debuted her personal Instagram account under the username @meghan, as reported by ‘PEOPLE’. Her first post is a simple yet striking black-and-white video of herself at the beach.

In the clip, she writes “2025” in the sand, smiles warmly, and runs off-camera, leaving fans excited about her social media comeback.

The account’s profile picture also features a black-and-white image of Meghan smiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

This return has been a topic of speculation for years. Back in August 2022, Meghan Markle hinted at her plans to return to Instagram during an interview with ‘The Cut’. “Do you want to know a secret?” she teased at the time. “I’m getting back… on Instagram.” However, she later expressed uncertainty about the move, keeping fans guessing.

Before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan had a thriving online presence. Her personal Instagram account boasted over 3 million followers, and she also ran a popular lifestyle blog, ‘The Tig’. Both were shut down in 2017, shortly before her engagement to Harry.

After tying the knot, Meghan and Harry managed the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, which served as a platform for their initiatives and updates. However, following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, the account became inactive. It remains online but has comments disabled.

In the years since, the couple has focused on their Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to various philanthropic efforts. Archewell has expanded to include Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, showcasing their ventures in media and storytelling.