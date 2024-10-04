Patrick J Adams: ‘Suits’ walked so ‘Succession’ could run

Actor Patrick J Adams, who played Mike Ross in the legal drama ‘Suits’, recently reflected on how the show paved the way for HBO’s ‘Succession’. During a podcast interview, Adams shared his thoughts on the connections between the two hit series, both in terms of talent and themes.

Adams mentioned that ‘Suits’, which aired from 2011 to 2019, laid the groundwork for shows like ‘Succession’, allowing the latter to thrive in its success. He explained that ‘Suits’ served as a sort of predecessor, opening doors for the storytelling style that ‘Succession’ has mastered. “Suits walked so ‘Succession’ could run,” he commented.

One of the first connections Adams made between the two shows was the shared cast members. He pointed out that both Rob Yang and Dagmara Dominczyk had roles in ‘Suits’ before they moved on to ‘Succession’.

Rob Yang, for instance, played a doctor in ‘Suits’’ pilot episode who administered Mike Ross’s drug test. Adams found it interesting that Yang also appeared in the pilot of ‘Succession’, setting the tone for the series’ tense and dramatic atmosphere.

Patrick J Adams also highlighted the impact of Kevin Bray, a key director and producer in the early seasons of ‘Suits’. He credited Bray with shaping the overall look and feel of the series, stating that his creative vision significantly influenced its style. Bray’s involvement didn’t stop there, though. According to Adams, Bray later brought his expertise to ‘Succession’, where he directed multiple episodes, helping to create the same high-stakes, New York-based world seen in both series.

The actor went on to discuss how ‘Suits’ and ‘Succession’ tackle similar themes, particularly power dynamics and the lives of influential people in New York City. While both shows deal with elite social circles and high-pressure environments, Adams acknowledged that ‘Succession’ had a grittier, more mature approach.

He remarked that while ‘Suits’ was the “PG version” of this world, ‘Succession’ was given the opportunity to be the “grown-up” thanks to its platform on HBO, a premium network with fewer creative restrictions than USA Network, where ‘Suits’ originally aired.

Adams also touched on the significant difference in how the two shows drew critics and award shows. While ‘Suits’ was a popular series, it never received the same level of critical acclaim or award recognition that ‘Succession’ has enjoyed. Part of this, he suggested, could be because ‘Suits’ aired on basic cable, limiting its ability to push boundaries as far as its HBO counterpart.

Despite its differences from ‘Succession’, ‘Suits’ has recently experienced a resurgence in popularity. Since addition to Netflix, it has become the most-streamed show over the course of a year, drawing in a new audience and reminding fans of its legacy.