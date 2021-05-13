Singer Alicia Keys said that meditation helped her a lot after she became a mom.

“Like so many new moms I was exhausted, but the depletion was more than physiological; my spirit was shot. I needed to do something so I could continue to be a good mother to my children, partner to my husband, and friend to myself,” she said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

Since she was so tired during those days, she slept off the first time she meditated but got better with time.

“I have to be honest: The first time I tried the meditation, I was so tired that I fell asleep. But the second time, I felt a little spark. I really liked the mixture of chanting, singing and movement. Between the chanting and the singing and the rhythm and the meaning of these ancient words, I discovered a sense of peace and comfort,” she said.

She added that she was able to connect with herself better, too.

“I started to notice a richer connection with myself, an ability to go deeper. After years of silence I could hear myself, trust my instincts, know what I wanted, know what I needed and not feel so insecure.”

Keys has two kids — Egypt, 10, and Genesis, six.