Matthew Perry death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ and 4 others charged as drug scheme unfolds

Last year when the world’s beloved star Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom ‘FRIENDS’ passed away in October after the actor drowned in a hot tub. While it was initially perceived as an accident, new details have revealed a heart-breaking conspiracy- Perry was injected with a fatal dose of ketamine that consequently led to his demise. Following a year-long investigation, US Attorney Martin Estrada, as per Page Six, revealed that Matthew Perry had suffered a setback in his battle with substance abuse and a group of five individuals took advantage of his situation for their benefit. The uncovering of an underground drug network and an elaborate web of cover-ups have led to five arrests – including medical doctors, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and an alleged dealer locally known as the ‘Ketamine Queen.’

Uncovering drug overdose: investigation and arrests

The ’17 Again’ star had been treating his depression with ketamine infusion therapy. Initially, no evidence was found suggesting drug paraphernalia or any foul play, however, a medical examiner found an alarmingly high level of ketamine in his blood, in the range generally used for general anaesthesia during surgery. It was noted that the drug should not have been in his system till the time since Perry’s last therapy appointment more than a week before the incident. This triggered an intensive investigation, culminating in the arrest of the five individuals.

Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the ketamine causing the actor’s death. Two other individuals, Eric Fleming and Dr Mark Chavez also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs unlawfully.

Dr Salvador Plasencia, accused of supplying the ketamine to Perry, has been charged with falsifying records. Finally, alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha, known as ‘ketamine queen’ faces nine charges- including conspiracy of distributing ketamine and the distribution of ketamine which resulted in the death. Both individuals pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Drug injection in lethal quantities: 27 shots of ketamine

As per a press release on Thursday, the Department of Justice disclosed that Perry’s assistant, Iwamasa “admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training.” Moreover, as per POST, he admitted to injecting the actor with “multiple injections” on the day of his death. The assistant allegedly administered 27 ketamine injections in the final five days of Perry’s life.

Going by the updated criminal complaint, Iwamasa conspired with Sangha, Fleming, and Plasencia to break the law by securing ketamine and then administering it to Perry.

Doctors’ and dealers’ exploitation of Matthew Perry’s addiction

While Perry was trying to battle his addiction, he was pulled deeper into it and started wanting more and more ketamine. Martin Astrada revealed that the individuals charged in the case took advantage of Perry as they sought monetary gains.

As per BBC, the authorities revealed Dr Plascencia writing in one of the texts “I wonder how much this moron will pay?” In another, he said he wanted to be Perry’s “go-to for drugs.” It has been alleged that Perry paid them nearly $2,000 for the vials that actually cost about only $12 apiece. They claimed that Perry purchased 20 vials of ketamine from Dr Plasencia for a whopping total of $55,000 between September and October 2023.

Moreover, as per investigators, Dr Plasencia allegedly taught the assistant how to administer the drug even after he discovered “that Perry’s ketamine addiction was spiralling out of control.” Further, the authorities revealed the doctor provided more ketamine to Iwamasa even though he witnessed the star “freeze up” while he injected the drug on one occasion.

Jasveen Sangha: The ‘Ketamine Queen’

Sangha’s name has repeatedly popped up during the investigation. The British-American citizen, dubbed the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles”, has been charged with supplying the fatal dosage of ketamine that killed Perry.

Sangha allegedly ran a drug empire from her Hollywood home where she stored, packaged, and distributed methamphetamines, cocaine and prescription drugs. When her abode was raided, 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 meth pills were discovered. In the case of Matthew Perry, Sangha allegedly provided his assistant with 50 vials of the ketamine on two different occasions in October 2023 which he subsequently administered to Perry.

After the celebrated star’s death was reported, Sangha instructed his assistant to delete all messages between them that allegedly revealed her asking for payments and providing details about the strength of the drug dosage. Moreover, the authorities revealed that Sangha was allegedly linked to another overdose death in 2019. The court documents also state that she was well aware of the fatal dangers of ketamine after one of her customers passed away following a drug overdose.

Matthew Perry was always vocal about his addiction and his struggles of battling his addiction as he took several measures to remain sober. The actor had also disclosed that he took ketamine therapy to treat his depression. As the heart-breaking details emerge, further information on the case is awaited.