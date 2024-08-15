Gena Rowlands, ‘The Notebook’ star, dies at 94

Gena Rowlands, the legendary actress celebrated for her remarkable performances and transformative roles, has passed away at the age of 94. Rowlands, who died at her home in Indian Wells, California, was with her loved ones after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

With a career that spanned over sixty years, Rowlands made a significant impact on both television and film. She garnered widespread acclaim for her roles in the movies “A Woman Under the Influence” (1974) and “Gloria” (1980), each earning her an Oscar nomination. In “A Woman Under the Influence,” she delivered a poignant portrayal of an emotionally unstable housewife, while in “Gloria,” she played a gritty, determined protector entangled with organized crime.

Despite not winning an Academy Award during her career, Rowlands was honored with an honorary Oscar at the 2015 Governors Awards, acknowledging her extraordinary contributions to cinema. Her collaboration with her late husband, director John Cassavetes, was a hallmark of her career. Together, they revolutionized filmmaking with their exploration of deep human emotions and societal issues in films like “Faces” (1968), “Opening Night” (1977), and “Love Streams” (1984).

In a reflective moment at the 2015 Governors Awards, Rowlands shared her perspective on acting, stating, “You don’t just live one life—yours—you live many lives.” This sentiment encapsulated her approach to her craft and her rich, varied performances.

Gena Rowlands also excelled on television, earning three Emmy Awards for her roles in projects such as “The Betty Ford Story” (1987) and “Hysterical Blindness” (2002). Her ability to convey complex characters was also evident in her roles in films like “The Notebook” (2004), where she portrayed an elderly woman with dementia, and “Unhook the Stars” (1996), as a solitary widow.

Born Virginia Cathryn Rowlands on June 19, 1930, in Madison, Wisconsin, she began her acting journey in theatre and television before achieving film stardom. Her education at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York led to a pivotal meeting with Cassavetes, whom she married in 1954. Together, they left an indelible mark on the film industry, a legacy continued by their children, Nick, Zoe, and Xan Cassavetes, who have also pursued careers in film.

Rowlands’ final appearances included the films “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks” (2014) and “The Skeleton Key” (2005). Reflecting on her talent, director Sidney Lumet once remarked that Rowlands’ abilities were so exceptional that they underscored the rare power of true artistic talent.