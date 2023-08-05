Mark Margolis, a seasoned actor known for his role in Breaking Bad, bid his farewell at the age of 83, succumbing to an illness. In the wake of his passing, a flood of tributes and cherished memories cascaded across the digital realm, shared by his close ones and fellow actors. Read some of Mark Margolis tributes here.

Bryan Cranston shared on Instagram that he was feeling a profound sense of sadness, remarking that today marked a moment of deep emotions as he said goodbyes to a beloved friend.

For Bryan Cranston, Mark Margolis was more than just a skilled actor and he exemplified kindness and a heartfelt nature, he noted.

Cranston continued, “Behind his quiet demeanor, hid a mischievous spirit and an inquisitive mind that thrived on laughter and camaraderie. His absence is deeply felt. Rest peacefully, Mark. Your friendship and remarkable body of work will forever resonate.”

A tweet from the Breaking Bad official account echoed the sentiments of countless fans, “We stand united with millions of fans worldwide in mourning the loss of the incredibly gifted Mark Margolis. Through his eyes, a bell, and few words, he etched Hector Salamanca into the annals of television history, a character impossible to forget. His absence leaves a void.”

Giancarlo Esposito, known for his portrayal of the enigmatic Gus Fring, penned a poignant tribute, “The news of Mark Margolis’ passing has left me deeply saddened. Mark was not just a friend, but a dynamic individual whose presence ignited laughter and introspection. His honesty and authenticity were his hallmarks, traits I will forever hold dear. Farewell, Mark. I am thankful for our time together.”

Bob Odenkirk, lead actor of Better Call Saul, added his voice to the chorus of remembrance, “Mark possessed an undeniable screen presence”, he wrote, “His jokes and witty comments enlivened the van rides to set, infusing each moment with laughter.”