All about Mark Margolis’ family

Mark Margolis, an experienced performer celebrated for his portrayal in the hit show Breaking Bad, has departed this world at the age of 83, succumbing to an ailment. In the aftermath of his passing, our focus turns to Mark Margolis’ family who now grapple with his absence.

Mark joined in matrimony with Jacqueline Margolis (née Petcove) on the 3rd of June, 1962. Their union brought forth a son, the actor Morgan H. Margolis, and three cherished grandchildren.

Born on the 22nd of November, 1939, in Queens, New York City, USA, Jacqueline Petcove Margolis emerged as an actress, gaining recognition for her roles in notable works such as Summer of Sam (1999), City Hall (2003), and Mental Health (2013). She tied the knot with Mark Margolis on that very day in June 1962, and together they nurtured a single progeny.

At the time of his demise, Mark and Jacqueline had celebrated 61 years of marital companionship. As her husband pursued his craft, Jacqueline receded from the limelight, offering steadfast support from behind the scenes. Mark Margolis’ family shared a closed bond.

Their offspring, Morgan H. Margolis, once graced the screen as an actor, his presence noted in minor roles within the Star Trek universe, specifically Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise. However, Morgan veered from the world of acting after a handful of endeavors, embarking on a remarkable transformation to become the Chief Executive Officer of Knitting Factory Entertainment in 2008. Under his guidance, the enterprise attained pinnacles few dared to envision.

This establishment presides over and manages an array of concert venues and expansive amphitheaters sprawled across the expanse of America. In addition, its portfolio extends to the ownership of dining establishments, record labels, and enterprises engaged in artist management. The financial fruits of Knitting Factory Entertainment’s endeavors burgeon, amassing an impressive annual revenue of more than $35 million.