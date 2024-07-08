Margot Robbie expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Australian actress Margot Robbie, celebrated for her diverse roles in Hollywood, has shared joyful news with the world: she’s expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. The couple, both 34 years old, first crossed paths back in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. Ackerley, then an assistant director, found himself drawn to Robbie, who was in front of the camera, and their friendship blossomed into a partnership that culminated in a private wedding ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016.

Together, they form part of the creative force behind LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside Robbie’s childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. The production company has been instrumental in bringing to life acclaimed projects such as “I, Tonya” and “Birds of Prey,” both of which starred Robbie herself. Most recently, their work on the fantasy comedy “Barbie” garnered critical acclaim and further solidified Robbie’s reputation as a versatile actress and producer.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley described their relationship as seamlessly blending personal and professional aspects of their lives, noting that they spend nearly all their time together. Robbie’s career has been marked by standout performances across a range of genres, earning her numerous award nominations, including several nods from the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Robbie’s ascent in Hollywood has been nothing short of meteoric, with Forbes naming her the highest-paid actress in 2023 and Time including her on their list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2017. Her roles, from portraying iconic figures like Queen Elizabeth I and Sharon Tate to producing blockbuster hits, have consistently garnered acclaim and box office success.

As the couple prepares to embark on this new chapter together, fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await news of the next exciting project from the talented actress and producer. Congratulations pour in for Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley as they anticipate the arrival of their newest production: parenthood.