Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep’s daughter, announces relationship with Anna Blundell

Louisa Jacobson, daughter of renowned actress Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, recently took to Instagram to share a special moment with her girlfriend, Anna Blundell. Posting on June 22, Louisa marked her mother’s 75th birthday with a heartfelt declaration of love, captioning a cozy snapshot of the couple, “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️‍️‍.”

The post featured a candid selfie of the pair bathed in the warm glow of red lights, radiating happiness. Alongside this affectionate moment, Louisa also treated her followers to a glimpse of her latest fashion choices through a couple of mirror selfies.

This isn’t the first time Louisa has shared her relationship with Anna online. Back in early June, she posted a collection of photos, including another sweet selfie of the duo inside an elevator. Despite Jacobson’s face being partially obscured by her phone, their bond was evident as they stood together, captioned simply with “Cute spring things .”

Anna Blundell, too, has shared snippets of their life together, posting a picture last December featuring the couple bathed in a similar red hue. In this snapshot, while Blundell looked away from the camera, Jacobson gazed directly into it, capturing a moment of shared intimacy.

Jacobson, known for her role as Marian Brook in HBO’s period drama “The Gilded Age,” is the youngest child of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. Her siblings include Henry Wolfe, Mamie, and Grace. Following in her family’s footsteps, Jacobson pursued her passion for acting, graduating from Vassar before earning a master’s degree in fine arts from the Yale School of Drama.

With a promising career ahead of her and a blossoming romance to celebrate, Louisa Jacobson continues to embrace life’s joys both on and off-screen, sharing moments of love and happiness with her ever-growing fanbase.