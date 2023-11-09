Vin Diesel Hints at xXx 4, But No Production Date Yet

Fans eagerly anticipate the return of Xander Cage, the athlete-turned-spy brought to life by Vin Diesel in the xXx series. While a fourth installment is in the works, details on the production timeline remain undisclosed. The latest buzz surrounding xXx 4 was ignited when Diesel shared nostalgic photos from the set of the 2017 hit, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” in which he starred alongside Deepika Padukone, who played Serena Unger in the film. Vin is confirmed for the movie, but there’s no confirmation regarding Deepika’s appearance.

The third movie in the xXx franchise, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” hit the screens in 2017. Directed by D.J. Caruso and written by F. Scott Frazier, it featured a star-studded cast, including Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson. The film marked the third installment in the xXx series, serving as a sequel to both “xXx” (2002) and “xXx: State of the Union” (2005).

Paramount Pictures released the movie on January 20, 2017, in various formats, including 2D, RealD 3D, and IMAX 3D. “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” garnered mixed reviews from critics but proved to be a global success, grossing over $346 million worldwide. This remarkable financial achievement made it the highest-grossing film in the xXx franchise and Revolution Studios’ most successful production.

Brian Tyler and Robert Lydecker composed and wrote the original score, complementing the film’s pulse-pounding action sequences. The soundtrack featured songs and remixes from a variety of artists, including Kris Wu, Nicky Jam, and Ice Cube, who also appeared in the film.

Now, as fans eagerly await the return of Xander Cage, the production of the fourth movie remains a topic of speculation. Vin Diesel and One Race Films, in collaboration with The H Collective, acquired the rights to the xXx franchise, setting the stage for a thrilling continuation of the action-packed series. While the project confirms, it shrouds the exact production commencement date in mystery. It leaves fans to wonder when they’ll witness the next chapter in Xander Cage’s high-octane adventures.