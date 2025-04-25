Lar Park Lincoln, ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Knots Landing’ actress passes away at 63

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Lar Park Lincoln, a familiar face from the cult horror circuit and classic TV dramas.

Best known for her role as the telekinetic Tina Shepard in ‘Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood’ and as the scheming Linda on ‘Knots Landing’, the actress passed away this Tuesday at the age of 63.

The news was confirmed by Actors Audition Studios, the Dallas-based acting school Lar Park Lincoln founded to help mentor the next generation of performers. The studio described her as a “fearless performer and generous teacher,” noting that she had been privately battling breast cancer.

With a career that spanned over four decades, Lincoln brought both strength and charisma to the screen. Horror fans will remember her as the woman who literally took Jason Voorhees head-on, using psychic powers in ‘Friday the 13th Part VII’, a role that still has a cult following today. She even returned to that universe in 2021 for the fan-made ‘Rose Blood’, a spiritual sequel to her iconic character’s story.

In the world of television, Lincoln found long-lasting recognition on ‘Knots Landing’, a prime-time soap that captivated viewers through the late ’80s and early ’90s. She joined the cast in 1987 as Linda Fairgate, a character as charming as she was cunning.

Her portrayal made Linda a fan-favorite — and a memorable villain. In a 2022 interview, Lincoln recalled how her transformation into the “blond meanie” was part of the showrunner’s plan to surprise the audience.

“I remember having lunch with [creator] David Jacobs when he told me they were changing my hair to blond. He said, ‘I’m doing this because you look so sweet. It will shock everyone how you turn out,’” she laughed.

Beyond her bigger roles, Lincoln made appearances on a wide array of popular shows, from ‘Murder, She Wrote’ to ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, and even dipped into sci-fi with ‘Space: Above and Beyond’. She also had parts in genre fare like ‘Freddy’s Nightmares’, and films including ‘House II: The Second Story’ and ‘The Princess Academy’.

While she shined in front of the camera, she spent her later years inspiring others behind the scenes. At her acting studio, she dedicated herself to training aspiring performers, many of whom have since gone on to their own careers in the industry.