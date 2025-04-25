Selena Gomez speaks out on Spanish backlash in ‘Emilia Perez’: “I pushed myself…”

Selena Gomez is breaking her silence and embracing her journey as the singer and actress has found herself at the center of online debates after her performance in ‘Emilia Perez’, a Spanish-language musical crime drama that’s been turning heads for all kinds of reasons.

While many fans are loving the bold choice and the film’s boundary-pushing storyline, Gomez’s Spanish-speaking skills have become a lightning rod for criticism—some of it downright harsh.

Among the loudest voices? Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, who called her performance “indefensible,” sparking a bigger conversation about identity, heritage, and who gets to speak what language in Hollywood.

But Selena? She’s not letting the noise get to her.

In a candid conversation with Billboard, Gomez opened up about what it was like stepping into a role that took her far outside her comfort zone.

“I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces, which as an actress are the most rewarding,” she said. “It was a magical time, and working with [director] Jacques Audiard was one of my best experiences.”

That doesn’t mean she’s ignoring the criticism. In fact, she’s facing it head-on.

Responding to the backlash, Gomez offered a heartfelt reply, quoted by E! News: “I understand where you are coming from. I’m sorry—I did the best I could with the time I was given. That doesn’t take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie.”

During a Q&A at the 2025 Santa Barbara Film Festival, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star addressed the experience with honesty and poise. “I’m really good,” she said with a smile. “Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done. I’m just grateful and live with no regrets.”

As for what’s next? She’s not rushing into anything. Gomez revealed she’s being intentional about her next move: “I am taking my time to find the right role and director to work with next. Because I want it to be a challenge—and unexpected.”

With ‘Emilia Perez’, Selena Gomez didn’t just take on a role. She took a risk.