AICWA demands ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s social media, live concerts, and more

The storm around upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ starring Diljit Dosanjh is escalating by the hour, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) now calling for a complete digital and professional ban of the actor-singer.

The association, citing national sentiment, has gone a step further by urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

In a strongly worded letter, AICWA has demanded that all of Dosanjh’s social media accounts be suspended within India. Additionally, they’ve asked for his songs and films to be removed from all major streaming platforms: YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, and OTT platforms.

But that’s not all. They are also pushing for a blanket ban on his live shows and public appearances across the country.

The controversy stems from the casting of a Pakistani actor Hania Amir in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, at a time when India is still mourning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

That attack, which took 26 innocent lives, has reignited anti-Pakistan sentiments across the country, and AICWA believes Diljit Dosanjh’s decision is deeply insensitive to that national tragedy.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association’s president, issued a public statement denouncing Dosanjh’s move.

“Despite the horrifying attack in Pahalgam, Diljit Dosanjh has shockingly chosen to collaborate with a Pakistani artist. This is not just poor judgment. It is a direct affront to the 140 crore Indians standing united against terrorism,” he stated.

He went on to urge the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to all of Dosanjh’s future projects and called upon artists and production houses across India to sever all professional ties with him.

The association has also raised questions about the funding behind ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, calling for a thorough investigation into the film’s financial sources.

This is not the first time AICWA has taken such a firm stance. Following the 2019 Pulwama attack, they had declared an official ban on all Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema.