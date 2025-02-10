‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ trailer teases aquatic dinosaurs in new chapter

The ‘Jurassic World’ franchise is preparing for its next thrilling chapter with the much-anticipated release of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’, and the trailer is definitely something!

Scheduled to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, the film is going to bring fans back into the perilous world of dinosaurs, but this time, with a dangerous twist: aquatic creatures.

The first trailer for the film, unveiled during the Super Bowl and now available on Universal Pictures’ social media channels, teases a brand-new adventure.

While the franchise has long been known for its terrifying land-based dinosaurs, this new chapter promises to dive deeper into the depths of the ocean, introducing colossal, fearsome aquatic dinosaurs that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Set five years after the events of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (2022), the plot reveals that Earth is becoming increasingly inhospitable for dinosaurs. The surviving species have been isolated in environments similar to the ones they once thrived in, and a team of scientists is tasked with a dangerous mission.

Their goal? To acquire genetic samples from three of the planet’s most gigantic creatures. One from the sea, one from the land, and one from the sky. These genetic samples hold the key to creating a life-saving drug for humans.

The film brings a fresh dynamic to the ‘Jurassic World’ universe. The star-studded cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali. Johansson portrays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert on a high-stakes mission that drives the plot forward.

Bailey plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist whose expertise is crucial to the team’s success. Ali takes on the role of Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s trusted team leader, adding a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Also featured in key roles are Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, a representative from a Big Pharma company. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben, the father of a civilian family who is on strands after their ship destruction.

Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein round out the talented ensemble cast.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings a new perspective to the franchise. The script credit goes to David Koepp, the screenwriter behind the original ‘Jurassic Park’ film.

Based on characters created by Michael Crichton, the film is production of Amblin Entertainment. It promises the action, suspense, and awe-inspiring spectacle.