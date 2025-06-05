Scarlett Johansson shares what drew her to ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

What Scarlett Johansson says: The Jurassic World saga is gearing up for its next thrilling chapter with Jurassic World Rebirth, going to roar into theaters on July 4, 2025.

Following the massive success of the previous trilogy, this sequel to ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ promises to take fans deeper into a world where dinosaurs are on the brink of extinction, surviving only in hidden equatorial regions.

At the center of this high-stakes adventure is Scarlett Johansson, who steps into the shoes of Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film follows a daring mission to extract these rare dinosaurs, believed to hold groundbreaking secrets for human medicine.

Johansson described the script as a perfect blend of survival thriller and heartfelt drama, full of imagination, wit, and tension.

“I read the entire script with a huge smile,” Johansson said, emphasizing how the story captured the essence of Jurassic thrillers while also exploring personal depth. To bring Zora to life authentically, Johansson worked closely with screenwriter David Koepp, shaping a character marked by a mysterious past and inner struggles.

“Zora’s at a turning point, ready to make a change in her life. She has sacrificed a lot for others and now has to decide what she wants for herself,” Johansson explained.

Joining Johansson is a strong ensemble cast including Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ looks to blend action, suspense, and emotional depth, inviting audiences back into a universe where humanity’s survival and the fate of these ancient creatures tightly intertwine.