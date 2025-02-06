Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Jurassic Park’ obsession lands her dream role in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Scarlett Johansson, who will star as Zora Bennet in the upcoming ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, recently opened up about her long-standing desire to join the iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise.

In an interview with ‘Variety’, Johansson revealed that she spent years eagerly sending trade reports about new ‘Jurassic Park’ films to her agents, hoping for an opportunity to be a part of the adventure.

The actress, known for her role in the ‘Marvel’ universe as Black Widow, shared her deep connection to the franchise. “I was really crazy about the [original] film,” Johansson said, reminiscing about how she even had a ‘Jurassic Park’ pup tent in her bedroom during her childhood. “I slept in that tent for a year, sharing the room with my sister.”

Her admiration for the series didn’t stop at childhood; it was clear that Johansson was ready for a role in the ‘Jurassic’ world as soon as she learned about new films in the works. “Anytime the trades would report a new ‘Jurassic’ movie, I would forward it to my agents like, ‘Hey, I’m available,'” Johansson added.

Her dream took a step closer to reality in 2020 while she was filming ‘Black Widow’ at Pinewood Studios in the UK. Johansson discovered that ‘Jurassic World’ stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were filming next door, and she couldn’t resist the opportunity to visit the set.

“Show me the sets! I want to participate!” she eagerly expressed.

Scarlett Johansson’s persistence eventually led to a meeting with ‘Jurassic Park’ director Steven Spielberg, who had helmed the original 1993 film and its 1997 sequel, ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’. Though their conversation initially revolved around other potential projects, Johansson’s passion for the franchise shone through.

“We spent hours just catching up and chatting,” Johansson recalled, before Spielberg finally asked, “Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?” To which she proudly responded, “It’s actually true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.”

Now, Johansson takes on the role of Zora Bennet, a former mercenary leading a group of scientists on a mission to retrieve dinosaur blood that could potentially cure heart disease.