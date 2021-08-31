‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel in works with original cast

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to return as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively, for the sequel of their film ‘Jungle Cruise’.

Expected to also come back are director Jaume Collet-Serra and the film’s producing team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon returns as executive producer, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Johnson shared his excitement on Twitter by commenting: “ALL ABOARD Mahalo to our buddy @Borys_Kit for breaking the big Jungle Cruise sequel news!!! This is going to be FUN! Oh, and cheers to Jungle Cruise just crossing $100M at the domestic box office.”

British comedian Jack wrote: “Boom! Jungle Cruise 2: Jolly up the Thames. #Sequel #ManifestIt.”

‘Jungle Cruise’ opened July 30 to more than $35 million at the domestic box office and more than $30 million in Disney+ Premier Access in its first three days, according to the studio.

Even with the challenges due to the global outbreak of Covid, the movie has remained a top box-office draw, and its fifth weekend of release saw a drop domestically of only 21 percent.

The domestic tally now stands at $100.1 million. Worldwide, it has made $187 million.

The movie, which was in development for more than 15 years before finally making its way to the screen, is based on the popular Disneyland attraction, where it was one of the original rides when the theme park opened in 1955.