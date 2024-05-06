Emily Blunt’s kids uncomfortable watching mom on screen

Emily Blunt recently opened up about her kids’ reaction to seeing her on the big screen, and it seems they’re not exactly her biggest fans in that department. The 41-year-old actor, known for her roles in movies like ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and ‘Jungle Cruise’, shared that her daughters, 9-year-old Hazel and 7-year-old Violet, find it a bit odd to see their mom playing someone else.

Even in family-friendly films like ‘The Muppets’ or ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, Blunt’s daughters seem to have a tough time reconciling their mom’s real-life identity with her on-screen characters. But it was the underwater scenes in ‘Jungle Cruise’ that really got to them. In the film, Blunt’s character finds herself in perilous situations underwater, and her daughters were understandably upset by it.

“They didn’t like the underwater stuff where I’m trapped and I’m in peril,” Blunt revealed about her daughters’ reaction to ‘Jungle Cruise’. “They’ve only seen Jungle Cruise once. They started crying. They left the room.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Blunt’s co-star, Ryan Gosling, who stars alongside her in the action-comedy ‘The Fall Guy’. Gosling, who has daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, with partner Eva Mendes, admitted that his own kids have concerns about his dangerous on-screen antics.

“My kids didn’t want me to be set on fire. They were like, ‘No. No fire.’ So I didn’t do it,” Gosling shared, highlighting the sometimes difficult balance actors face between their work and their family’s concerns.

It’s a reminder that even Hollywood stars have to navigate the complexities of parenthood alongside their careers. And for Emily Blunt, it seems that the well-being of her kids comes first, even if it means avoiding certain scenes that might upset them.