Julia Stiles quietly welcomes third child amid directorial debut

Actress Julia Stiles has recently shared some exciting news—she welcomed her third child with husband Preston Cook in 2023, keeping the arrival hush-hush until now. The star, known for her roles in films like “10 Things I Hate About You,” opened up about her new addition in an interview with The New York Times, published on April 3.

Stiles, 43, expressed a whirlwind of emotions, juggling motherhood and her directorial debut for the film “Wish You Were Here,” which completed filming in February. She didn’t divulge the gender or name of her newborn but did mention her other two sons, Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2, whom she shares with Cook, whom she wed in 2017.

The actress chose to keep her pregnancy journey relatively private, preferring not to discuss it extensively. However, she did draw parallels between motherhood and her directing role, emphasizing the multitasking and sensitivity required for both roles.

Despite her excitement, Stiles admitted to being sleep-deprived but remarkably energized by the experience of having three children. Her previous Instagram posts have captured cherished moments, including the announcement of baby Arlo’s birth in 2022 and the humorous antics of her older son.

Stiles and Cook’s journey into parenthood started with a “shotgun wedding” in September 2017, a whimsical affair on a beach in Seattle, confirmed by a representative to PEOPLE. The couple’s unconventional approach to life, evident in Stiles attending concerts while heavily pregnant, adds a touch of adventure to their family story.

The actress’s social media accounts offer glimpses into her life outside of Hollywood, showcasing her love for nature and music, even during pregnancy. Her candid posts resonate with fans, portraying a down-to-earth persona despite her fame.

As Julia Stiles continues to navigate the joys and challenges of motherhood, her fans eagerly await more glimpses into her family life and future projects.