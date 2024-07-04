Jason Mraz discusses bisexuality and self-discovery in podcast

Jason Mraz, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and two-time Grammy winner, recently reflected on his journey towards embracing his true identity as bisexual, a revelation he first publicly acknowledged six years ago.

During a candid discussion on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast, “Dinner’s on Me,” Mraz opened up about his early struggles with self-acceptance, particularly during his formative years in Virginia. Recounting a time marked by bullying and a desire to escape, he explained how moving to New York City and later California provided a liberating sense of community that allowed him to explore and understand himself more deeply.

Despite rising to fame with his 2002 album “Waiting for My Rocket To Come,” which included the hit single “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry),” Mraz admitted that he initially grappled with disclosing his sexuality. Raised in a conservative environment where being gay was often ridiculed, he chose to withhold this aspect of his identity to avoid becoming the subject of mockery.

It wasn’t until June 2018, in a subtle acknowledgment during a Billboard feature for Pride Month, that Mraz hinted at his bisexuality through a poignant poem. While he clarified later that this wasn’t his official coming out, he candidly shared his experiences, including relationships with men while married to Christina Carano, from whom he divorced in 2023.

Now 47, Jason Mraz described himself as a “late bloomer” in many aspects of life, acknowledging that his journey towards self-discovery and acceptance has been gradual. Reflecting on his relationships, he expressed gratitude for the growth and learning each experience has provided, emphasizing a newfound love and acceptance for himself.

Throughout the podcast, Mraz’s sincerity and introspection shone through as he shared his hopes for the future, embracing both his past struggles and the personal evolution that has shaped him into the person he is today.