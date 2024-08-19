John Aprea of ‘The Godfather Part II’, ‘Full House’ dies at 83

John Aprea, the versatile actor known for his memorable roles in “The Godfather Part II” and “Full House,” has died at the age of 83. Aprea passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 5 at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his loved ones, as confirmed by his manager Will Levine.

Born on March 4, 1941, in Englewood, New Jersey, John Aprea began his acting career in 1968 with a role in the film “Bullitt,” where he appeared alongside Steve McQueen. His breakthrough came with his role as Young Tessio in Francis Ford Coppola’s critically acclaimed “The Godfather Part II” in 1974. Interestingly, Aprea had initially auditioned for the part of Michael Corleone in the original “The Godfather.”

Aprea’s film career was diverse, featuring notable appearances in “The Stepford Wives” (1975), “New Jack City” (1991), “The Game” (1997), “Dead Man on Campus” (1998), and “The Manchurian Candidate” (2004). His television career was equally impressive, with a recurring role as Nick Katsopolis, Jesse’s father, on both “Full House” and its sequel, “Fuller House.”

His television credits extend beyond these beloved series, including appearances on “The Gangster Chronicles,” “Matt Houston,” “Knots Landing,” and more. Aprea also made guest appearances on a variety of shows, including “Wonder Woman,” “Three’s a Crowd,” “The A-Team,” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” among others.

John Aprea’s career spanned several decades, and his contributions to both film and television have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His presence on screen will be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike.