Tobey Maguire faces backlash for dating model close in age to daughter; ex-wife reacts

Actor Tobey Maguire was seen with 20-year-old model Lily Chee, sparking rumors that the 47-year-old actor is dating her. The rumors quickly spread, leading to significant backlash and trolling directed at Maguire for dating someone just three years older than his daughter.

Tobey and Lily were spotted together at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Independence Day party in the Hamptons, New York, both dressed in white with Tobey’s arm around her waist. In response to the trolling, Tobey’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer addressed the issue.

An Instagram user commented on Jennifer’s post, drawing her attention to the rumors. The user wrote, “Why is your ex-husband dating someone three years older than your daughter?”

Jennifer defended Tobey Maguire in a now-deleted comment, stating, “I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light.”

She further refuted the speculation in response to another comment, saying, “I’m disengaging after this. But don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere). Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets.”

Tobey Maguire and Lily Chee at Michael Rubin’s party in New York City. pic.twitter.com/DPsrDtcQOu — 21 (@21metgala) July 5, 2024

Neither Tobey nor Lily have commented on the rumors. Lily did share several pictures with her friends from the event on Instagram. The star-studded event also saw the attendance of Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Quavo, Druski, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lil Wayne among others.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer tied the knot in Kona, Hawaii, in 2007. They were married for nine years before separating in 2016, with Jennifer filing for divorce in 2020. The couple has two children, a daughter named Ruby Sweetheart and a son named Otis Tobias. Tobey’s most recent appearance was in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’