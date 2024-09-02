Richard Gere on ‘Pretty Woman’s hit scene and his “criminally underwritten” role

Over the years, the 1990 hit ‘Pretty Woman’, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the lead roles, has established itself as a cult classic. The iconic film consistently ranks among the most popular rom-coms in Hollywood. Richard Gere recently celebrated his 75th birthday with a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival. During the session, the actor discussed the behind-the-scenes details of one of ‘Pretty Woman”s most iconic scenes and shared insights about his role.

In the 1990 film, Richard Gere plays Edward Lewis, a hot-shot corporate executive who is lonely. On the other hand, Julia Roberts portrays Vivian Ward, a naïve and lively escort. When the two cross paths, the film becomes a fan favorite. However, Richard Gere feels his role could have been better.

When the hit piano scene was playing in the session, the ‘Primal Fear’ actor blushed and joked that he had “no chemistry” with Julia Roberts in the “sexy, sexy scene,” as reportded by Variety. Moreover, Gere revealed that he had improvised the scene to fit his character. Director Garry Marshall had asked Gere what he typically does late at night in a hotel. To this, Gere responded that he usually spent time in ballrooms or bars after getting jet lagged. He added that if he found a piano, he would play it, which inspired the idea for the scene.

Reflecting on the shot and his role, Gere remarked, “This was never in the script. We didn’t know how we would use it later. It ended up being integral to the film. I was playing a character that was almost criminally underwritten. It was basically a suit and a good haircut. We just improvised this scene. I started playing something moody that reflected this character’s interior life.”

Elaborating on the scene’s importance, he noted that it was crucial because it allowed Vivian to see Edward in a different light. “There was a mysterious yearning and maybe a damaged quality to this guy that she didn’t know.”

During the conversation, the actor also revealed that neither he nor any of the other stakeholders thought the film would become such a hit. “We didn’t know if anyone would ever see this tiny movie. No one thought it would ever get attention.” Produced on a budget of $14 million, ‘Pretty Woman’ grossed over $460 million worldwide. The film features several iconic scenes, from the piano sequence to Julia Roberts’ shopping spree when she gets back at a store employee.