Jennifer Lopez opens up on playing Judy Robles in ‘Unstoppable’

Jennifer Lopez recently shared her reflections on portraying Judy Robles in the upcoming biographical sports drama, ‘Unstoppable’. Directed by William Goldenberg, making his debut in feature film direction, the movie dives into the inspiring life of Anthony Robles, a wrestler who triumphed despite being born with one leg.

In a candid interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lopez revealed her deep connection to the role. “It was a real honor for me to play Judy Robles,” she said, explaining how the character’s struggles with relationships and personal challenges resonated with her own experiences. Lopez emphasized the film’s relatability, highlighting the universal nature of the issues it addresses. “Women who are moms and navigate difficult relationships often find themselves in challenging dynamics, and I think many of us have faced these situations,” she noted.

‘Unstoppable’ is adapted from Anthony Robles’ 2012 memoir, co-written with Austin Murphy. The screenplay, crafted by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman, aims to capture Robles’ remarkable journey from a child with a disability to an NCAA wrestling champion. Jharrel Jerome stars as Anthony Robles, with Lopez playing Judy Robles, his mother.

The film, produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon through Artists Equity, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas of Nuyorican Productions, also features a supporting cast including Bobby Cannavale, Michael Pena, and Don Cheadle. Lopez described her preparation for the role as a deeply immersive process. “When Judy and I first connected, it was crucial for me to understand her emotions and experiences,” Lopez said. “Judy was very open about her family dynamics, and I shared my own challenges with her. This exchange helped me to bring authenticity to the character.”

Jennifer Lopez admitted that the role presented significant emotional challenges. “There were moments on set where I found it tough to distance myself from the character’s pain,” she recalled. “It was intense, sometimes feeling too personal. But ultimately, it was a transformative experience that took me to a different place in my life.”

The actress praised the role for its cathartic effect and the personal insights it provided. “Acting often teaches you about yourself,” Lopez explained. “This role was not only a professional honor but also a necessary and beautiful journey for me.”

‘Unstoppable’ is slated for a limited theatrical release in December 2024, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.