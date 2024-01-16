‘The Bear’ secures Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

‘The Bear’ continues its winning streak, clinching an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared a post, stating, “Congratulations to @TheBearFX (@FXNetworks/@hulu), which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series! #Emmys #75thEmmys.”

Earlier today, ‘The Bear’ received accolades for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Originally scheduled for September 2023, the 75th Emmys were postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.

‘The Bear’ is an American comedy-drama television series by Christopher Storer. Premiering on Hulu on June 23, 2022, it stars Jeremy Allen White as a young, award-winning chef managing the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop in his hometown of Chicago. The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FX-produced Hulu series claimed three awards at the Globes, with Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White also earning lead acting honors. ‘The Bear’ secured four Emmys on Saturday at the Creative Arts awards, marking a significant weekend for the show.

Defeating last year’s winner, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, along with HBO’s Barry, Freevee’s Jury Duty, fellow Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, ‘The Bear’ emerged triumphant at the Globes.

Coming off a second season that saw a surge in popularity, ‘The Bear’ amassed over 3.5 billion minutes of viewing time on Hulu in the five weeks after its season debut, according to Nielsen. The show received 13 Emmy nominations for its second season, including a nomination for Best Comedy Series.

Recently, ‘The Bear’ secured the title of Best Comedy Series at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (ANI)