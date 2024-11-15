Is Sophie Turner the new Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ series?

Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, is reportedly in talks to star as Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming ‘Tomb Raider’ series.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the British actress may take on the iconic role of the adventurous archaeologist in a live-action adaptation of the beloved video game, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the talented writer and creator of ‘Fleabag’, is on board to write and executive produce the series, which was greenlit earlier this year. The show is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Tomb Raider’, which follows Lara Croft on her globe-trotting expeditions to uncover ancient treasures, has already seen two major film portrayals of the character: Angelina Jolie first brought Lara to life in the early 2000s, followed by Alicia Vikander’s take in 2018.

The casting process for the role of Lara Croft has been highly competitive, with several British actresses testing for the part, and Sophie Turner was among the top contenders, alongside Emma Mackey (‘Sex Education’), Lucy Boynton (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), and Mackenzie Davis (‘Station Eleven’), the only American actress to make the shortlist.

Sources indicate that Turner’s chemistry with the character has impressed the producers, although no official casting confirmation is out yet.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shared her excitement about working on the project, saying, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she’d explode. ‘Tomb Raider’ has been a huge part of my life, and I feel incredibly privileged to bring it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure—bats and all.”

While specific plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect a fresh take on the ‘Tomb Raider’ franchise, which has captivated audiences for years with its action-packed stories.

Sophie Turner’s post-‘Game of Thrones’ career has seen her take on various roles, including the limited series ‘The Staircase’, the Netflix film ‘Do Revenge’, and the ITV/CW miniseries ‘Joan’. She is also starring in the upcoming Prime Video thriller ‘Haven’.