Robin Wright defends Jenny from ‘Forrest Gump’ against anti-feminist criticism

In a recent interview with ‘The New York Times’, actress Robin Wright revisited her iconic portrayal of Jenny in ‘Forrest Gump’, addressing ongoing debates about her character’s legacy.

Alongside her ‘Here’ co-star Tom Hanks, Wright countered criticisms that have framed Jenny as embodying an “anti-feminist” archetype.

Jenny, a complex and deeply troubled character, has often sparked mixed reactions from audiences. Some viewers interpret her tragic end as a consequence of her life choices, suggesting it was a “punishment.”

Robin Wright firmly disagreed with this interpretation, clarifying that Jenny’s journey wasn’t about a moral reckoning. “People have said she’s a Voldemort to Forrest,” she remarked, referencing the divisive opinions on Jenny’s impact on Forrest. “I wouldn’t choose that as a reference, but she was kind of selfish,” Wright said.

She emphasized that Jenny’s battle with AIDS was a reflection of her life choices, not a punishment for them. Her character’s promiscuity and self-destructive behaviors were, according to Wright, part of Jenny’s journey of self-discovery and trauma.

Wright also discussed Jenny’s complicated bond with Forrest, describing it as a love story filled with innocence and sacrifice. “He was in love with her from day one,” she explained, contrasting Forrest’s steadfastness with Jenny’s chaotic life choices, from drug use to her involvement with radical groups like the Black Panthers.

Eventually, when Jenny realizes she is dying, she entrusts Forrest with their child, knowing he would care for them unconditionally. “It’s the sweetest love story,” Wright reflected, appreciating the simplicity and warmth Forrest embodied, which contrasted with Jenny’s often turbulent life.

Tom Hanks, who starred as Forrest, also joined the discussion, expressing relief that a ‘Forrest Gump’ sequel was never attempted. “It is this extraordinary amalgam that stands completely on its own,” he stated, appreciating the timeless quality of the film’s legacy.

According to Hanks, revisiting the characters or storyline would have risked diminishing the original’s unique impact.

Now, decades after ‘Forrest Gump’, Wright and Hanks are reuniting with director Robert Zemeckis for the upcoming drama ‘Here’. In this film, they’ll play a married couple across various eras, using AI technology to age them throughout the story.