Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies falling from moving car at 16

Hudson Meek, a promising young actor known for his role in ‘Baby Driver’, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 23, after suffering fatal injuries from a fall from a moving car in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was just 16 years old.

The incident occurred last Thursday when Meek fell onto the road from a moving vehicle, sustaining blunt force trauma. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the cause of death, noting that Meek was taken to a Birmingham hospital, where he later passed away.

Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Meek’s death has left his family, friends, and fans devastated. A heartfelt tribute was shared on Instagram on Christmas Day, stating, “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight.”

The post continued, “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

Meek’s career began with a notable appearance in the 2017 film ‘Baby Driver’, where he portrayed a young version of the lead character, played by Ansel Elgort.

The film, directed by Edgar Wright, was a high-energy heist movie that earned widespread acclaim. Meek had also appeared in the 2014 TV movie ‘The Santa Con’, alongside his older brother Tucker Meek, marking his acting debut.

In addition to his acting, Meek was remembered for his warm and kind nature, leaving a lasting impact on those around him.