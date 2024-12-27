Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ teaser delayed in wake of Manmohan Singh’s death

Salman Khan’s 59th birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn on Friday, as the much-anticipated teaser for his upcoming action film ‘Sikandar’ was postponed in respect of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Originally scheduled for release at 11:07 AM, the teaser launch was delayed after the news of Singh’s death at the age of 92 was confirmed.

In a statement posted on the official social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production house behind ‘Sikandar’, the team expressed their condolences and announced the rescheduled teaser release for December 28 at 11:07 AM.

The message read: “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. – #TeamSikandar.”

The passing of Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, marked the end of an era. He died on Thursday night due to age-related health issues, as confirmed by AIIMS New Delhi. His death has left the nation in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Despite the delay in the teaser’s launch, fans were treated to a sneak peek of Salman Khan’s character in ‘Sikandar’ the day before, on the eve of his birthday. The film’s poster revealed the actor in a sharp suit, holding a spear, with his rugged persona on full display.

However, his full face was partially obscured, adding to the intrigue. Salman shared the poster on his Instagram account, announcing that the teaser would be unveiled on his birthday, though the release was later postponed.

‘ Sikandar’, directed by AR Murugadoss, also stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan. The film, which promises high-octane action, is slated for release next Eid. In addition to ‘Sikandar’, Salman is currently busy hosting ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and is also preparing for the release of ‘Kick 2’, another film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.