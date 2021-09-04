Howard University renames college after late alumnus Chadwick Boseman

Late actor Chadwick Boseman was commemorated at Howard University, one year after his untimely death as they unveiled the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

The university shared the news on their Instagram on Friday, reports etonline.com.

“Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Installation. Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts,” Howard University wrote alongside a video of the building.

The caption further read: “An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman.”

Boseman attended college at Howard University and graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing.

News of the renamed building was announced in May, with Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward saying in a statement at the time: “I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean.

“Chad was a very proud Bison, both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist.

“The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Boseman died at the age of 43 in August last year after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.