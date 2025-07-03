Heidi Klum returns to ‘Project Runway’ for Season 21, and she’s not alone

Fashion lovers, clear your calendars! ‘Project Runway’ is strutting back, and it’s bringing the drama, the designers, and a surprise we’ve all been waiting for: Heidi Klum is officially returning to the show that made her a household name.

After stepping away from the runway in 2018, Heidi Klum is sashaying back into the workroom for Season 21, this time alongside fan-favorite designer Christian Siriano.

While Siriano has been a mentor on the show for several seasons now, this will be the first time the two icons are sharing the screen in ‘Project Runway’ history.

“Now ‘that’s’ an entrance,” Siriano says as Klum makes her grand return, greeted by an enthusiastic (and likely nervous) crop of contestants.

But Klum’s not the only familiar face making waves. Longtime judge Nina Garcia is back on the panel, joined by fashion stylist and red carpet mastermind Law Roach.

Season 21 promises more than just high-stakes design challenges—it’s also delivering a cast that blends old and new. Returning designers include Jesus Estrada from Season 7 and Caycee Black from Season 19, along with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Ethan Mundt.

Rounding out the lineup are Alex Foxworth, Angelo Rosa, Antonio Estrada (Jesus’ twin), Belania Daley, Joan Madison, Joseph McRae, Madeline Malenfant, Veejay Floresca, and Yuchen Han.

And what’s ‘Project Runway’ without a few dazzling celebrity guest judges? This season’s star-studded roster includes Tyra Banks, Zac Posen, Sofia Vergara, Michael Kors, Joan Smalls, Christian Cowan, Jenna Lyons, Harris Reed, Mickey Guyton, Nikki Glaser, and Sara Foster.

‘Project Runway’ Season 21 premieres July 31.