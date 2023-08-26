Heidi Klum rejects 900-calorie diet rumors in instagram response

Heidi Klum has taken to her Instagram stories to dispel recent viral reports claiming that she restricts herself to a 900-calorie daily diet. The 50-year-old model firmly rejected these reports, labeling them as baseless.

“People just create stories out of thin air,” Klum asserted. “One person writes it, and then it spreads like wildfire.”

Previously, tabloid reports circulated suggesting that Heidi consumed a daily intake of 900 calories or even less in her pursuit of a slender physique.

Klum also emphasized the importance of promoting healthy eating habits, highlighting that a 900-calorie diet is far from a nutritious choice and that such reports could inadvertently influence others to adopt unhealthy practices.

Addressing the issue in a video, Klum stated, “I just arrived home, and some friends have been sending me these articles claiming that I consume only 900 calories. I want to clarify that I don’t recall ever having to monitor my calorie intake in my life. It’s essential not to believe everything you come across.”

The rumors took root after Klum participated in an Instagram Q&A session where she supposedly shared her breakfast choices and later weighed herself on a scale.

Klum continued, “I don’t know how it happens, but people piece together things and write nonsense. It’s truly disheartening because genuine journalism seems to be disappearing. People fabricate stories. One person starts it, and then it becomes a trend. It’s truly disheartening because individuals read these stories and may consider them as facts, which isn’t healthy.”

Who is Heidi Klum?

At the age of 50, Heidi Klum is a prominent figure in the world of modeling, television hosting, production, and entrepreneurship.

This supermodel has transitioned from the runway to the small screen, taking on roles such as hosting Amazon Prime’s fresh series, “Making the Cut,” and serving as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.” Additionally, as a native of Germany, she takes the helm in hosting “Germany’s Next Top Model” and “Dragstars Germany.”

Heidi Klum’s experience isn’t isolated in the world of celebrities. Earlier this year, actress Gwyneth Paltrow faced a barrage of criticism on social media for discussing her practice of intermittent fasting, featuring a low-calorie diet centered around bone broth lunches.