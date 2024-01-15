Harrison Ford receives Critics Choice career achievement award

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford received the Critics Choice Career Achievement award during the Critics Choice Awards 2024. Ford, who garnered a standing ovation during the ceremony, became emotional upon accepting the prestigious accolade.

“First of all, I’m genuinely pleased to be here tonight witnessing the evolution of our industry and the numerous talented individuals who are now getting opportunities that might not have existed in the early stages of my career. I’m very pleased about that,” he expressed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I find myself here due to a combination of luck and the efforts of wonderful directors, writers, and filmmakers,” Ford continued. His emotions were evident. “I feel incredibly fortunate. I am grateful for this honor, and I truly appreciate it.”

In his acceptance speech, Ford extended gratitude to his wife, Calista Flockhart, for her unwavering support.

“I want to express my gratitude to my lovely wife, who supports me when I need a lot of support—and I do need a lot of support.” He added, “I am thankful to all the talented actors, many of whom I see here tonight, that I’ve had the privilege to work with. I am deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I’ve had, and I am grateful. Thank you. I won’t take up any more of your time. Thank you,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Harrison Ford is popular for his roles in films such as the ‘Indiana Jones’ series, ‘Star Wars,’ ‘American Graffiti,’ ‘Apocalypse Now,’ ‘Witness,’ ‘The Fugitive,’ as well as ‘Working Girl’ and ‘Blade Runner.’ (ANI)