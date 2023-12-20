George Clooney rejects Batman comeback

In a recent revelation that sent shockwaves through Gotham City fans, Hollywood A-lister George Clooney emphatically declared that there is “not enough drugs in the world” to entice him back into the iconic Batman suit. The 60-year-old actor, whose memorable portrayal of the Caped Crusader in 1997’s “Batman & Robin” left an indelible mark, remains steadfast in his decision to steer clear of the superhero attire that once adorned him with infamous rubber nipples.

Clooney’s tongue-in-cheek comment surfaced during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, where he responded with wit and humor to inquiries about the possibility of reprising his role as Batman. The Oscar-winning star recently made a brief cameo alongside Ezra Miller in this year’s “The Flash”. He shed light on the amusing negotiations that led to his return to the superhero realm.

“There was such a clamor for me to come back as [Batman],” George Clooney recounted, adding a playful touch by quipping, “I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’” The actor, known for his quick wit, nodded to the infamous detail on his supersuit and recounted the studio’s response, saying, “And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?’”

The conversation inevitably drifted to the controversial bat nipples, a detail that drew criticism even from “Batman & Robin” director Tim Burton. In a candid interview with Empire magazine last year, Burton took a swipe at Warner Bros., stating, “Wait a minute. Okay. Hold on a second here. You complain about me, I’m too weird, I’m too dark, and then you put nipples on the costume? Go [expletive] yourself. Seriously.”

Burton helmed the earlier Batman films. He expressed frustration over the studio’s decision and hinted at why he didn’t continue with the franchise. “Yeah, I think that’s why I didn’t end up [doing a third film]…” Burton lamented, revealing the studio’s choice to replace him with Joel Schumacher.

As the debate over the legacy of Batman’s costume design continues, Clooney’s humorous yet resolute stance has left fans wondering if they will ever witness the return of the actor to the iconic role. For now, it seems Gotham will have to find a new hero.