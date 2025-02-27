Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in Santa Fe home

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, known for his powerful performances and captivating screen presence, has passed away at the age of 95. The veteran star and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday.

Authorities have ruled out foul play but are yet to confirm the cause of death. Reports say authorities also found their pet dog alongside them.

Hackman was one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, leaving behind a legacy that spanned four decades. He won two Academy Awards — Best Actor for his portrayal of Popeye Doyle in ‘The French Connection’ (1971) and Best Supporting Actor for his role as the ruthless sheriff in ‘Unforgiven’ (1992).

Known for his complex characters, Gene Hackman often played conflicted authority figures or cunning villains, bringing a unique intensity to each role.

Born in California in 1930, Hackman’s journey to stardom wasn’t immediate. He served in the US Marine Corps before turning to acting in his 30s. His breakthrough came with ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ (1967), where he earned his first Oscar nomination for playing Buck Barrow.

He followed it up with memorable performances in ‘I Never Sang for My Father’ (1970) and ‘Mississippi Burning’ (1988), earning additional Academy Award nods.

Despite his success, Hackman had his own private nature. He retired from acting in 2004, settling in Santa Fe with Arakawa, a former classical pianist. The couple lived a quiet life, away from the public eye.

Hackman was previously in a marital relationship with Faye Maltese, with whom he had three children.

Fans and colleagues have paid tribute to the acting legend, remembering him not only for his unforgettable performances but also for his humility.