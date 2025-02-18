Kim Sae-ron, South Korean actress, dies at 24 — Cause of death revealed

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, known for her memorable roles in ‘The Man from Nowhere’ and ‘The Neighbor’, tragically passed away at the age of 24.

The cause of her death has been confirmed as suicide, as reported by Seongdong Police in Seoul and Yonhap News Agency.

Kim’s rise to fame was meteoric, with a career that began when she was just a child. She first entered the public eye as a model in 2001 and transitioned into acting at the age of nine. Her early roles, including those in ‘A Brand New Life’ (2009) and ‘The Man From Nowhere’ (2010), quickly won her critical acclaim and a strong fanbase.

She continued to build on this success in her teenage years, securing leading roles in films like ‘A Girl at My Door’ (2014), which earned her the Best New Actress award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. On television, Kim starred in popular dramas such as ‘Listen to My Heart’ (2011) and ‘The Queen’s Classroom’ (2013), before moving into adult roles with projects like ‘Secret Healer’ (2016) and ‘Leverage’ (2019).

However, Kim’s promising career faced a setback in 2022. She had to pay fine of 20 million won (approximately $13,800) for driving under the influence. The incident led to her stepping away from the role she had just taken in the SBS drama ‘Trolley’.

She later chose not to renew her contract with her agency, Goldmedalist, and opted to leave the agency altogether by the end of that year. Despite these challenges, Kim made her return to the screen in Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’, where she portrayed Kim Hyeon-joo.

Though she faced personal and professional struggles, Kim Sae-Ron remained a well-respected figure in the South Korean entertainment industry. She received praise not only for her acting talent but also for her ability to take on complex roles, from intense thrillers to heartfelt dramas.

Her death has left fans and the industry in mourning, as Kim was a promising talent with a bright future ahead.