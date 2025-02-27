Michelle Trachtenberg, star of ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Buffy’, dies at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, the beloved actor known for her roles in ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, has passed away at the age of 39. Her publicist, Gary Mantoosh, confirmed the news who requested privacy for the grieving family.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) found Trachtenberg unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 8 am, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

While the cause of death remains unconfirmed, reports indicate that the actor had recently undergone a liver transplant. The NYPD has ruled out any criminal involvement.

Advertisement

Born on October 11, 1985, in New York, Trachtenberg’s acting career began when she was just three years old, featuring in commercials before landing her first television role in ‘The Adventures of Pete & Pete’ in the mid-1990s. Her big-screen debut came in 1996 with the title role in ‘Harriet the Spy’, a performance that showcased her natural talent at a young age.

However, it was her role as Dawn Summers on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ that made her a household name. Trachtenberg joined the cult series in its fifth season and remained a core cast member until the show’s conclusion in 2003. Her portrayal of the complex and often misunderstood character earned her a dedicated fan base.

She later captivated audiences with her role as the scheming Georgina Sparks in ‘Gossip Girl’, appearing throughout the show’s run from 2007 to 2012. She reprised the role briefly in HBO Max’s 2022 reboot, a nostalgic nod to one of her most iconic characters.

Beyond television, Michelle Trachtenberg made her mark in films like the comedy ‘Eurotrip’ (2004) and the family-friendly ‘Ice Princess’ (2005), where she played a bookish teen with dreams of becoming a figure skater. She also starred alongside Zac Efron and Matthew Perry in the 2009 comedy ’17 Again’.