Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Passes Away at Age 35

Evan Ellingson, the former child actor known for his roles in “CSI: Miami” and the film “My Sister’s Keeper,” has sadly passed away at the age of 35. Ellingson, who began his acting career at the young age of 13, left the entertainment industry around 2010.

The news of his passing emerged as he was found lifeless in Fontana, California, on a Sunday, as confirmed by HuffPost. The precise cause of his demise is currently pending, according to records from the San Bernardino coroner’s office.

His father, Michael Ellingson, shared with TMZ that Evan had been residing in a sober living home prior to his tragic passing. He acknowledged his son’s previous struggles with substance misuse but noted that Evan had been in a better place recently, which made his sudden death all the more shocking to his close friends and family.

Advertisement

Evan Ellingson’s acting journey began when he was just a teenager. He went on to make appearances in various television shows, including “General Hospital,” “Titus,” “That Was Then,” “Mad TV,” “Bones,” and “24.” His talent also extended to the big screen, where he played roles in films such as “Walk the Talk,” “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Rules of the Game,” and “The Gristle.”

In the film “My Sister’s Keeper,” released in 2009, Evan portrayed the character of Cameron Diaz’s son. This marked one of his final film appearances. His last acting credit was for a 2010 episode of “CSI: Miami,” where he played the character Kyle Harmon for 18 episodes spread across three seasons of the show.