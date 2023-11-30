Former child actor Evan Ellingson dies at 35 from fentanyl overdose

In a heartbreaking turn of events, former child actor Evan Ellingson has passed away at the age of 35 due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the coroner’s office to People on Tuesday.

Ellingson, recognized for his recurring role on “CSI: Miami” from 2007 to 2010 and his portrayal of Cameron Diaz’s character’s son in the 2009 film “My Sister’s Keeper,” was discovered lifeless on November 5 in a Fontana, California, sober-living facility, according to his father, Michael Ellingson, speaking to TMZ. The scene marked the presence of drug paraphernalia, a detail shared by police sources with the entertainment outlet.

Despite grappling with substance abuse issues, Ellingson appeared to be on an upswing in recent times, noted his father. Regrettably, he had experienced a recent relapse after receiving opioids following a dental procedure, as disclosed in a statement released by his family.

Evan Ellingson’s journey in the entertainment industry commenced at the tender age of 10. He was discovered at a Southern California skate park, eventually leading to a commercial for Vans. Notably, he held a recurring role in the thriller series “24” in 2007 and a starring position in the short-lived sitcom “Complete Savages” from 2004 to 2005. Astonishingly, his last credited work on IMDb dates back to 2010.

Reflecting on his unique childhood, Ellingson remarked in 2009, “I never had the same (childhood) experience with my friends. I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

The news of Evan Ellingson’s untimely demise sends shockwaves through the entertainment industry. It has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actor whose promising career cut short by a tragic incident.