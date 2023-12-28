Cher seeks conservatorship for son Elijah amid substance abuse concerns

In a dramatic turn of events, iconic singer and actress Cher has taken legal action by filing for a conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing grave concerns over his alleged severe substance abuse issues. The 77-year-old diva, who previously refuted claims of orchestrating her son’s “kidnapping,” has now moved to assume control over Elijah’s financial affairs, claiming that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.”

Official documents lodged in the Los Angeles Superior Court reveal Cher’s plea to become the sole conservator of Elijah’s estate. The legal papers assert that urgent intervention is necessary to safeguard Elijah’s assets, as he is presently “unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” Despite impending assets from a trust awaiting Elijah by year-end, Cher contends that a conservatorship is imperative to prevent the dissipation or harm of these resources.

Notably, the filing dismisses Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, as an unfit conservator, citing their tumultuous relationship marked by a recurring cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises. The document warns against the potential misuse of funds, expressing Cher’s apprehension that any distributions to Elijah might be immediately squandered on drugs, leaving him destitute and imperiling his life.

According to the court filing, Cher has diligently endeavored to facilitate Elijah’s entry into treatment, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to his well-being. The document attests to Cher’s love for her son and her consistent efforts to act in his best interests. However, it also underscores the challenges faced in gauging Elijah’s preferences for a temporary conservatorship due to his ongoing mental and physical health issues.

In a poignant conclusion, the filing portrays Cher as a concerned and caring mother who has exhausted every avenue to secure assistance for her son. The Moonstruck actress’s legal move underscores the gravity of the situation, portraying a desperate bid to shield Elijah from the perils associated with his reported mental health and substance abuse struggles.