Erin Moriarty of ‘The Boys’ opens up about Graves’ disease diagnosis

Erin Moriarty, known for playing Starlight in the hit series ‘The Boys’, recently shared a deeply personal health update with her fans.

In a candid Instagram post, Moriarty revealed that she has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland and can lead to a range of challenging symptoms.

Graves’ disease often triggers the body to produce excess thyroid hormones, causing issues like heat intolerance, weight loss, tremors, and a rapid heartbeat. The condition, if ignored, can escalate to serious complications, including heart problems and osteoporosis.

Reflecting on her journey, Moriarty admitted that she initially brushed off her symptoms, attributing them to common stress and exhaustion.

“If I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner,” she wrote, urging her followers to listen closely to their bodies.

The actress emphasized how quickly things turned around once she began treatment. “Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since,” she shared.

Using her platform to spread awareness, Erin Moriarty made a heartfelt appeal to her followers. “If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Sh–‘s hard enough as is,” she advised.

Her honest post quickly gained attention and support across social media. Friends, fans, and colleagues, including ‘The Boys’ co-star Susan Heyward and director Shana Stein, chimed in with messages of love and encouragement. “So happy you’re on the road to healing,” Stein commented.

Despite her health scare, Moriarty remains a central part of ‘The Boys’, where her character Starlight continues to be a key figure in the rebellion against the ruthless Homelander.