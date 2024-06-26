‘The Boys’ star Antony Starr discusses episode 4 scene evolution and on-set fun

Antony Starr, known for his role in “The Boys,” recently shared insights into the creative process behind a pivotal scene in episode 4 of the series. In an interview, Starr revealed that he collaborated closely with showrunner Eric Kripke to enhance the scenes, initially scripted with little flexibility. “When that episode script came out, I saw the sequence of scenes and I went to Eric and we retooled them a little bit just to give more freedom on the day,” Starr explained.

He emphasized Kripke’s openness to adjustments, highlighting their collaborative effort in refining the scenes to allow for more spontaneity during filming. “Eric’s awesome, he is so open, and so together we nutted out a few scenes,” Starr praised. The actor described his approach to portraying complex emotions in the scene, aiming for a blend of nostalgia, melancholy, and intense trauma. “I wanted those scenes to be very conflicted,” he reflected.

Despite the heavy emotional content, Starr found the experience immensely enjoyable. “It was actually really fun,” he admitted, reflecting on the process of crafting a “bloody mental breakdown” on screen. “As dark and messed up as that seems now, that was probably one of the most enjoyable sequences I’ve had on the show,” he confessed.

“The Boys” has garnered acclaim since its release, praised for its compelling storyline, dark humor, impressive visual effects, and standout performances by the cast, particularly Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Antony Starr as Homelander. The series has received multiple award nominations, including eight Primetime Emmy Awards and several wins at the Saturn Awards and Critics’ Choice Super Awards, cementing its status as a fan favorite in the superhero genre.