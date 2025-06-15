Halle Berry gets real about menopause, intimacy, and love after 50

Halle Berry is popular for breaking barriers on-screen, but in real life, she’s smashing another stigma—menopause.

At a recent ‘Bare It All’ event on June 9, the Oscar-winning actor opened up with refreshing honesty about the surprising realities of midlife that even caught her off guard.

Advertisement

Speaking to an engaged audience, Halle Berry revealed that no doctor ever prepared her for menopause. “Nobody told me. Not a single doctor warned me,” she shared, both amused and slightly exasperated, as reported by ‘People’.

Advertisement

Berry, who’s always embraced aging with confidence, admitted she once believed she could somehow bypass menopause entirely.

Laughing at her own youthful assumption, she quipped, “I really thought I was going to skip it.”

But her journey took a sharp, unexpected turn when she encountered one of the more intimate symptoms—vaginal dryness—right as she had begun a relationship with musician Van Hunt.

“I was terrified that I would never enjoy that part of my life again,” she confessed. “I finally found my person, and then suddenly, this shows up like a cruel joke.”

Berry’s openness struck a chord as she talked about the emotional weight of losing what she called an essential part of her femininity. She shared how this challenge shook her confidence and made her question whether her sensual life was over for good.

What she found even more troubling, though, was the silence surrounding menopause. “Nobody’s talking about it,” Berry emphasized. “Even women don’t talk about it with each other.” She noted that many go through these changes quietly, unaware that support and solutions are available.

Determined to change the narrative, Berry’s wellness brand ‘Respin’ partnered with Joylux to create products specifically for women navigating menopause.

From intimate gels to devices designed to help restore comfort and pleasure, Berry made it personal. “They literally helped me get my intimacy back,” she said, crediting the brand for reigniting her confidence and reviving her sex life.

Despite stepping into this new phase of life, Berry’s relationship with Van Hunt is thriving. However, the couple has chosen not to marry.

“I’ve married three times. Van has married once,” she explained in an earlier interview on June 5. “We just don’t feel like we need marriage to prove anything. Our love stands on its own.”