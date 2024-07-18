Emmys 2024: Indigenous talent shines with historic nominations

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards promise to be a groundbreaking event with a significant spotlight on Indigenous talent in television. Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis made history as the first Native American women to earn acting nominations from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, marking a pivotal moment for representation in the industry.

Gladstone, of Piegan Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage, received acclaim for her role in Hulu’s “Under the Bridge,” a gripping true-crime drama set on Vancouver Island, Canada. Meanwhile, Reis, a member of New England’s Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe with Cape Verdean ancestry, was recognized for her portrayal in HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country.” In the series, she plays a rural Alaskan police officer investigating a complex web involving the disappearance of researchers and the murder of an Inupiat environmental activist.

Both actresses are nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, setting the stage for a historic face-off at the upcoming Emmys ceremony. They join a formidable lineup including Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”), Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”), Aja Naomi King (“Lessons in Chemistry”), Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”), and Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”).

The recognition of Gladstone and Reis is a significant step forward for Indigenous representation in Hollywood, reflecting a broader acknowledgment of their contributions to the arts. For Reis, the nominations symbolize a moment of pride and solidarity within the Indigenous community. “The natives in the Indigenous community are going to be rolling deep, and that means I’m real proud of that,” she expressed eagerly about the upcoming event.

In addition to the individual successes, the acclaimed FX series “Reservation Dogs” received long-awaited recognition from the Television Academy. The series, which has garnered critical acclaim for its authentic portrayal of Indigenous talent, life and culture, is now poised to receive its due at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Overall, this year’s Emmy nominations highlight a growing shift towards inclusivity and recognition of diverse narratives in television. The presence of Gladstone, Reis, and “Reservation Dogs” underscores the importance of representation in media, offering a platform for Indigenous voices to be celebrated and heard on a mainstream stage.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, these nominations serve as a reminder of the richness and diversity of talent that contributes to the cultural tapestry of television. The upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards are not only a celebration of artistic achievement but also a testament to the power of storytelling to bridge cultures and communities.