‘Dune: Prophecy’: Tabu’s Bene Gesserit look revealed as she discusses her role

Following the release of the teaser for HBO Max’s series ‘Dune: Prophecy’, fans of Bollywood diva Tabu have been in a frenzy over the actress’ role in the prequel series. The upcoming show, set years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ films, will explore the saga of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Ahead of the series’ release, Tabu’s first look has been revealed, and the ‘Andhadhun’ star has shared that she accepted the role “without batting an eye.”

In the series, Tabu will play Sister Francesca, who, according to the logline, was “once the great love of the Emperor. Her return to the palace disrupts the delicate balance of power in the capital.” This series will mark the third installment of Legendary Entertainment’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ book series.

Catch Tabu’s look here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

In a statement, Tabu expressed her excitement about being part of the ‘Dune’ universe and revealed that her acceptance of the role was an instinctive decision. “It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid.”

Speaking about her role, Tabu said, “It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent, and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned, as you’ll see me a little later in the season. The ‘Dune’ universe is so rich in its history and intrigue; I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!”

Inspired by the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’ by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the 6-episode series will delve into the saga of the Bene Gesserit, focusing on the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, who founded the powerful and legendary order. Set 10,000 years before the events of Herbert’s ‘Dune’ and Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ will illustrate how the sisterhood ascended to prominence and began to maneuver the power dynamics of the Imperium from the shadows.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ features an impressive ensemble cast, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, and Travis Fimmel, alongside Bollywood star Tabu, who will portray Sister Francesca. Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer, with Diane Ademu-John co-developing the series. It has been co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television. ‘Dune: Prophecy’ will stream on JioCinema in November, with the exact date yet to be revealed.

Following the series, a third film, ‘Dune: Messiah’, which will follow Paul Atreides’ (played by Timothée Chalamet) rise to power, is also said to be in the works.