Tabu reunites with ‘Dune: Prophecy’ co-star Mark Strong in Mumbai

Bollywood star Tabu had a special reunion in Mumbai with her Dune: Prophecy co-star, British actor Mark Strong.

The two actors, who play Francesca and Javicco in the upcoming Dune spinoff series, spent an evening together, catching up and reminiscing about their time on set.

Tabu shared glimpses of their meetup on Instagram, posting warm pictures of them enjoying a meal at a local restaurant. She captioned the post, “Javicco and Francesca re-unite!!! ❤️❤️ @mrmarkstrong.”

Mark Strong, who is currently in India, also expressed his excitement about reconnecting with Tabu. Sharing a picture with her, he called the Bollywood icon “glamorous, beautiful, and talented” and wrote, “Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco.. @tabutiful #dune #duneprophecy #mumbai.”

While Mark is making the most of his time in India, he is also gearing up for his next big project. The actor has been cast in Apple TV+’s series adaptation of Neuromancer, based on William Gibson’s cult cyberpunk novel. He will star alongside Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in a high-stakes thriller about digital espionage and corporate secrets.

Meanwhile, Tabu has an exciting project lined up as well. She will soon be seen in ‘Bhoot Bangla’, directed by Priyadarshan, where she shares the screen with Akshay Kumar.