Denis Villeneuve’s next film set for 2026: Will it be ‘Dune 3’?

Warner Brothers has adjusted its release calendar, announcing a new Denis Villeneuve film set for December 16, 2026. The specific project taking its place remains undisclosed, but it’s confirmed to be a venture backed by Legendary Entertainment, the force behind Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ and its sequel. People assume it might be ‘Dune 3’.

Following the success of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ Villeneuve suggested that ‘Dune: Messiah’ might not be his immediate next project. Discussions with Legendary also included the potential adaptation of Annie Jacobsen’s Pulitzer Prize finalist, “Nuclear War: A Scenario.” Although the director’s 2026 slot is confirmed, it’s unclear whether the holiday release will feature Jacobsen’s intense nuclear war narrative or a return to Frank Herbert’s universe with ‘Dune 3.’

According to Variety, Jacobsen’s book delves into hypothetical scenarios of nuclear conflict, drawing from exclusive interviews with military and civilian experts intimately involved in nuclear strategy.

‘Dune: Part Two,’ released in March, soared past $700 million worldwide before Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” recently claimed the top-grossing spot for 2024. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Austin Butler, the film continues Paul Atreides’ journey as he allies with the Fremen against an imperial regime.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve remained cryptic about his upcoming projects, hinting at four potential ventures. He emphasized that any delay in adapting Herbert’s ‘Dune: Messiah’ hinges on developing the right screenplay.

Warner Brothers’ updated calendar also introduces an untitled Monsterverse film slated for March 26, 2027. Simultaneously, a Locksmith Animation project originally set for 2026 has been rescheduled to July 23, 2027.

The most recent Monsterverse installment, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” directed by Adam Wingard, grossed an impressive $80 million on its opening weekend, marking a career-high for Wingard and the franchise’s second-highest opening.