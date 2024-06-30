Jimin tops iTunes with ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band’ amid military service break

The year has been eventful for the septet, despite BTS members currently fulfilling mandatory military service. With the K-pop group unable to release band music for a while, members have been dropping solo tracks and teasing albums, gradually taking over the music community. Following the success of RM and Jungkook’s recent solo efforts, Jimin now dominates with his latest single, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.”

Released alongside a music video on June 28, the song has already garnered 6.4 million views on YouTube and topped the iTunes charts in 108 countries within 24 hours, including the US, UK, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, and Australia. “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” serves as a teaser for Jimin’s upcoming project titled ‘Muse,’ set to be fully unveiled on July 19.

Listen to the track by Jimin here:

Amidst new releases from heavyweights like Camila Cabello, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’s Jimin has clinched the top spot on the US iTunes chart this Friday. If the song’s momentum holds, it could soon make waves on the Billboard and UK Official Singles charts.

The term “Smeraldo” in the song references a fictional flower from the BTS Universe symbolizing ‘the truth untold.’ According to BigHit Music, the lyrics tenderly express a longing to confess and find love on behalf of those who struggle to articulate their feelings. The title ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band’ pays homage to Jimin’s longtime co-producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and EVAN, who dubbed themselves the ‘Smeraldo Marching Band’ during the production of Jimin’s solo debut, highlighting their collaborative spirit.

Meanwhile, BTS’s oldest member Jin has completed his 18-month military service, rejoining civilian life while other members continue their enlistment.