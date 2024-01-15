Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer gets Best Picture honor

The biopic drama film ‘Oppenheimer’ directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan claimed the prestigious Best Picture award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Critics Choice Awards shared a post with the caption, “Congratulations to “Oppenheimer.” The film has secured the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!”

Earlier today, ‘Oppenheimer’ also clinched awards for Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

‘Oppenheimer’ triumphed over other nominees such as Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Saltburn.

The biopic, set during World War II, traces the story of Oppenheimer, known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” during a pivotal historical period when he comprehended that testing the atomic bomb could trigger atmospheric destruction, yet he pressed the button nonetheless.

Cillian Murphy takes on the role of ‘Oppenheimer,’ marking his first lead appearance in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously featured in ‘Inception,’ ‘Batman Begins,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ and ‘Dunkirk,’ Murphy has been a constant presence in many of Nolan’s cinematic creations.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D’Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh portrays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt embodies Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. assumes the role of Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon is part of the ensemble.

The film released on July 21. (ANI)